Feds seize thousands of spices, additives from ‘insanitary’ Florida warehouse

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service, seized spices and food additives that were held in "insanitary" conditions at Lyden Spice Corporation in Miami, Florida Friday.

Investigators said in a news release that the products "were exposed to widespread rodent infestation as well as other pests, such as live and dead insects."

The seized products included more than 25,000 boxes and bags of spices and food additives like monosodium glutamate, crushed red chili and sesame seeds that were going to be up for sale.

RELATED: Government report finds ‘alarming levels’ of heavy metals in more baby foods

"The FDA plays a critical role in safeguarding the U.S. food supply and helping to ensure that our food is not contaminated at any point during its journey along the supply chain," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said. "We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to take action against those who threaten the safety and quality of the products we regulate as a necessary step to protect the public health and the safety of Americans.

Court documents show that the FDA learned of the filthy conditions after an inspection of Lyden Spice Corporation between June 8 and June 28, 2021, where officials found numerous rodent feces on and around pallets with containers of food. They also found evidence of rodent gnawing and urine on the food containers and rodent nesting material between food pallets.

FOX Television Stations has reached out Lyden Spice Corporation for comment.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.





