Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS

The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo.

The complaint described him as self-radicalized and said he came to the agency’s attention when members of a Seattle-area mosque reported concerns.

"This defendant proved persistent in his efforts to join ISIS – speaking with enthusiasm about acts of horrific bloodshed in the Middle East and here at home," said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman for the Western District of Washington. "I want to commend those citizens who contacted law enforcement – including his family and faith community - expressing concerns about the defendant’s radicalization. Their courage to speak up and work with law enforcement was important to ensure public safety."

The FBI said Williams posted a video of himself online pledging loyalty to ISIS. Court records did not list a lawyer who might respond to the allegations on his behalf.

Williams was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

