Feds charge 24 people in big Seattle-area gun, drug bust; 73 firearms seized

Federal authorities have charged two dozen people in connection with a big drug and gun bust in the Puget Sound region.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says 21 defendants were arrested Wednesday as law enforcement teams executed about 90 search warrants from Everett to Spanaway.

As part of the investigation, agents seized 73 guns, more than $600,000 in cash, more than 12 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl pills and a fentanyl pill manufacturing lab.

"Too often the intersection of drug dealing and gun possession leads to violence in our communities," said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. "These defendants enriched themselves by feeding the addictions of the vulnerable and harming community health and safety. Community safety remains a priority for the Department of Justice."

Several defendants were previously convicted of felonies and were barred from having firearms.

"Drug trafficking and violence are often intertwined, leaving communities and families devastated," stated DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. "This strategic collaborative approach between federal and local law enforcement demonstrates our commitment to not only serve, but also protect the public from these violent criminal networks who terrorize their neighborhoods."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.