Washington teen blows off his hand playing with fireworks, authorities say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 14-year-old blew off his left hand and injured his right hand while reportedly playing with fireworks in Federal Way, firefighters said.
Crews were called Monday afternoon to the 33900 block of 19th Ave. SW in Federal Way near Saghalie Middle School.
"Please leave the fireworks to the professionals and attend a public show instead," South King Fire said in a tweet.
No further details have been released.