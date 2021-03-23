Federal Way Public Schools to offer in-person graduations for the Class of 2021

For some high school seniors, there is a silver lining to wrap up this challenging year. Federal Way Public Schools announced online its plans to host in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

"We’re excited to hold this year’s graduation ceremonies outdoors at Federal Way Public Schools’ Memorial Stadium for our graduating seniors," said a district representative.

District officials said several details including graduation dates and senior activities are still in planning, but they at least want to safely provide something as close to a typical commencement as possible.

Xander Bisbee is a senior at Decatur High School. He said he was not expecting an in-person ceremony after spending his last year remote learning.

"It would be pretty surreal to have that full graduation experience. Given everything happening in the world right now, I’m just happy having the little I’ve got," said Bisbee. "Honestly I’m just happy to have it. I’m happy, I’m excited."

FWPS said its own Memorial Stadium in Federal Way will host graduations. Previous ceremonies were held at venues like the Tacoma Dome and ShoWare Center in Kent. Commencements will be conducted based on Phase 2 guidelines of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan. Social distancing and safety measures will be in place at the stadium.

The district said it will provide limited tickets to graduating seniors to help prevent large crowds in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bisbee said this is the one unfortunate thing about the celebrations.

"I’ve got a lot of family from all over the place that have been waiting to see me graduate for a long time. And I know they’d all love to come out and actually see me graduate and had been planning to," said Bisbee.

Officials from Everett School District and Tacoma Public Schools said their teams are in the planning periods of how commencements will be held.

A representative with Seattle Public Schools said the district is considering its options, but would ultimately like to offer, "some sort of safe graduation celebrations!" In the February 26 issue of the ‘Friday Memos,’ a weekly communication from the superintendent to the board, the memo stated:

A team is writing an RFP to go out soon in case we need a vendor to help with virtual graduations again this year. We will also have Memorial Stadium reserved and ready in case we can host in-person graduations. The Director of Schools will continue to work with high school leaders and graduation coordinators to ensure we are ready for both situations.

FWPS said each high school will also host car parades for graduating seniors and provide yard signs. Bisbee said he is thankful he will be able to celebrate this milestone with some level of normalcy.

"For me, it’s just one stage in my life. I’m going on to bigger and better things and I want to do more in my life than just graduate high school and be the best I can," said Bisbee.

The 18-year-old said he will be enlisting in the U.S. Army after school. During the past year of remote learning, he said time at home gave him a chance to reflect on his education.

"It was a lot of hard work, a lot of failure, a lot of success. But I’m just glad I’m here now and I’m glad I’m finally done with it and I can move on with my life and get towards what I’ve actually always wanted to do," said Bisbee.