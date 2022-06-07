Federal Way Police seek missing teen, last seen Sunday

article

Federal Way Police need help finding a missing 13-year-old last seen Sunday evening.

According to authorities, Cadence Sellers was last seen at his home near 16th Ave S and 356th St around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

He reportedly does not have a cell phone, and left his home without shoes or a jacket.

Sellers is described as a Black teenager, 5’0" and 105 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Sellers’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Federal Way Police’s non-emergency line at 253-835-2121.