Federal way police officer recovering at home: 'I felt the pain in my stomach and I knew I was actually shot'

A Federal Way police officer is back at home and recovering after he was nearly killed by a burglary suspect who shot him.

Officer Donovan Heavener shared his story with FOX 13 News for the first time. It was Sunday morning on Oct. 31. Officer Heavener was off-duty and enjoying a run in his neighborhood when he witnessed a burglary in progress at Jennings Equipment in Puyallup.

"I was just out on a Sunday morning jog like I normally do. I never even planned to run down that road, just wanted to add some extra miles on. I started running and when I hit the corner there at Jennings, I just saw the two guys putting a strap on the door and I knew what they were up to. So I just tried to stay out of sight and called 911, but they saw me and that’s when they hopped in their trucks and took off. One guy went across the street, got out of his truck. I couldn’t see what he was doing and that’s when I felt the pain in my stomach and I knew I was actually shot," said Heavener.

RELATED: Puyallup police search for suspects in two trucks after off-duty officer shot

Heavener said it was hard to breathe and he knew he had to get out in the middle of River Road to stop someone in traffic to help him.

"I was able to get in the road and get to the other side, and then finally someone stopped and then the Puyallup Police Department showed up," said Heavener.

Last Sunday, the police chiefs of Puyallup and Federal Way police departments both said Heavener’s injuries were life threatening. Heavener credits the first responders from Puyallup Police and Pierce County Fire, and the doctors and nurses who treated him at Tacoma General Hospital for saving his life.

"I was fortunate. I really lucked out. I think that’s part of the reason why I am recovering so well," said Heavener.

Another element that’s aiding in Heavener’s recovery is the outpouring of community support.

Officer Heavener has 27 years of service in law enforcement and is the State Director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Washington.

Many of the flowers, gifts, pictures and cards are from the athletes he’s supported for several years. Others are community members in Federal Way who’ve built a relationship with the officer through visits at the department.

"This is one from Kayla, ‘Get better real soon.’ Sending her love and then another one, ‘Get well soon.’ They draw these great pictures. The athletes are fabulous at drawing pictures," said Heavener. "We have our pictures together and she also gave me this little picture here as well with her little high five, so I can get a little high five from her whenever I need one."

Officer Heavener said the first milestone in his recovery was returning home. As far as a timeline goes, he said it’s going to take some time.

"People have used the term hero, which I don’t understand, I mean I didn’t do anything heroic, I did what I was supposed to do," said Officer Heavener. "We hear a lot of the hate that goes on to law enforcement, and to get the support from the community that I’ve gotten is reassuring that people are out there for us."

Officer Heavener said years ago he took an oath to serve and protect the community, no matter if he’s off-duty or if it’s in a different jurisdiction.

Puyallup Police are investigating and searching for two suspects.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the suspects in two pickup trucks that have since been located. The vehicles are being processed for evidence.

If you have any information, reach out to detectives at the Puyallup Police Department by calling the tip line 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram