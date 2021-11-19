Federal Way neighbors worry over rising gun violence

Gun violence ripped through a Federal Way community for the third week in a row.

This time a 32-year-old man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in the Sunset Three-Twenty apartment complex parking lot.

The crime scene was swarming with detectives for nearly 24 hours. Neighbors called 911 to report gunfire early Friday morning. When cops arrived, they found a shooting victim in the parking lot.

Evidence markers were spread out at the scene, and it appears a black car may have collided with a parked car during the altercation.

"I’m worried for everybody," said Nina Banks.

Investigators say someone nearby watched a person run away shortly after the gunfire. Federal Way police have not made an arrest, and have not shared a description of a suspect.

Friday’s shooting was the third in the city in just as many weeks. Last Friday a 45-year-old man was shot and killed on the Calvary Lutheran Church property. In the first week of November, a 13-year-old boy was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a neighborhood park across town.

An October report from the King County Prosecutor revealed there were more than 1,000 reports of gunfire and 73 fatalities just in the third quarter of 2021.

The violence feels spiraling, say some neighbors, who added that Federal Way no longer feels safe to them.

"It’s crazy," said Banks, "The violence that’s going on."

"Federal Way has become a whole different place to live," said Ronnie Lockett. "It used to be kind of a safe place, now I don’t know what’s going on."

Anyone who might have information related to Friday’s shooting are asked to reach Federal Way Police at 253-835-6700.

