Federal Way man arrested, 18 stolen vehicles recovered after year-long investigation

A man who had been stealing vehicles, trailers and other equipment across Washington was arrested after being caught driving a stolen van earlier this week.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), the 45-year-old suspect had been stealing heavy equipment from areas in Eastern Washington and bringing them back to the west side. Authorities say the year-long investigation resulted in the recovery of 18 vehicles in Parkland, Kent, Federal Way and Bellevue.

The PSATTF says the suspect was seen driving a 2015 Ford Transit van that was reported stolen from the Richland area. Detectives noticed the suspect had altered the VIN number to match the VIN of a wrecked van, same make and model, which he had purchased at auction.

Detectives say he also titled the wrecked van in Washington, and used its license plates on the stolen van.

The suspect was living in a trailer, which had also been stolen from the Richland area. All decals and VIN numbers had also been removed and altered.

Here is a list of all the items that were recovered in the PSATTF’s investigation:

2021 Grand Design travel trailer 2020 Shadow Cruiser travel trailer 2017 Coachman Freedom Express travel trailer 2021 CAT 303.5 mini excavator 2006 Trail King trailer 2017 John Deere 318E skid steer 2017 U-Haul trailer 2020 Kubota KX040 mini excavator 2006 PJ trailer 2021 Mirage cargo trailer 2015 Ford Transit van 2003 cargo trailer 2018 Ford Transit van 2017 Kubota SVL95 skid steer 2016 Big Tex dump trailer 2018 Loadtrail trailer 2021 Summit trailer 2012 Mercedes Sprinter van

The suspect was booked into jail and more than a dozen felony charges have been filed in multiple counties throughout Washington.