Feb. 8 special election: What's on the ballot in Washington state?

Want to better understand what your school district has on the ballot for the Feb. 8, 2022 special election in Washington state?

Many school districts in Washington state are asking for something in this special election - tens of millions of dollars and dozens of major projects are at stake.

Trying to navigate the web to find out more about these issues can be a chore, so we've put together a list of links to districts' explanations of their levy and bond requests.

Use the links below to check what's on the ballot in your school district:

Tacoma School District:

https://www.tacomaschools.org/about/2022-levy

Seattle Public Schools:

https://www.seattleschools.org/news/school-levies-to-be-on-ballot/

Lake Washington School District:

https://www.issaquahreporter.com/news/lake-washington-school-district-places-three-levies-on-the-feb-8-ballot/

Kent School District:

https://www.kent.k12.wa.us/Page/12996

Northshore School District:

https://www.nsd.org/our-district/overview/bond-levies

Puyallup School District:

https://puyallupsd.ss11.sharpschool.com/news/what_s_new/school_levies_support_learning

Federal Way School District:

https://www.fwps.org/levies2022

Edmonds School District:

https://www.edmonds.wednet.edu/community/2022_educational_programs_and_operations_levy

Bellevue School District:

https://bsd405.org/2021/11/bsd-seeking-two-levy-renewals-in-february-2022-election/

Everett Public Schools:

https://www.everettsd.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=145753&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=176109&PageID=1

Bethel School District:

https://www.bethelsd.org/levy2022

Renton School District:

https://www.rentonschools.us/departments/community-relations/2022-education-programs-maintenance-replacement-levy

Mukilteo School District:

https://www.mukilteoschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=8&ModuleInstanceID=7075&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=46152&PageID=9&Comments=true

Thurston County School Districts (sample ballot):

https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/electionarchivedocuments/Sample%20Ballot_Feb%202022.pdf

Kitsap County School Districts (sample ballot):

https://www.kitsapgov.com/auditor/Documents/LVP.pdf

