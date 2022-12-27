Expand / Collapse search
FDA: Blood pressure medicine recalled over cancer risk

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 9:47AM
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
Quinapril Tablets article

Quinapril Tablets (Credit: FDA)

BALTIMORE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. has voluntarily recalled blood pressure medicine due to its cancer risk. 

The recall involves certain Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-Quinapri. The chemical was found in recent testing and was found to be above the acceptable daily intake (ADI) level.

Quinapril is used to treat hypertension and lower blood pressure. 

The company said they have received no reports of any illnesses relating to the recall.  It discontinued the marketing of Quinapril tablets in September 2022.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals said it is working to obtain all the recalled medicine from wholesalers, distributors, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies and supermarkets. 

Patients can seek reimbursement by calling (877) 538-8445 Monday – Friday 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. ET.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 