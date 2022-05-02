FBI seeks two convicted fraudsters believed to have fled town before sentencing

article

FBI's Seattle Office needs help finding two fraudsters who skipped their sentencing hearing and are believed to be on the run.

Authorities say Bernard Ross Hansen and Diane Renee Erdmann were convicted on several counts of mail fraud and wire fraud in July 2021, as part of a federal fraud investigation.

The two were to be sentenced Friday, April 29, but fled their Auburn home and likely left town.

The FBI says the two are likely driving a blue 2005 Mazda MPV with Washington plates CBN0818, or a tan 2007 Cadillac CTS with Washington plates ADK0039. Authorities say they may be in South King County, but they also have ties to California.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts of these individuals is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, contact their local FBI office or embassy, or submit a tip online.

