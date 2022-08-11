Kiely Rodni: FBI releases new details about missing Truckee teen

The FBI announced Thursday they have added Kiely Rodni to its missing persons list.

Authorities gave new details about her appearance and released a poster about the 16-year-old who went missing from a party in Truckee on Saturday.

The new poster shows three photos of Kiely, including a surveillance image taken just hours before she vanished.

They gave new details on her description, including scars on her left arm and wrist from surgery. Kiely also has ear, nose, and belly-button piercings, they said.

Kiely vanished after going to a party at Prosser Lake with other teens.

The search for Kiely has widened with 265 officers from local, state, and federal agencies combing the campground and other nearby areas. Dive teams have started searching the Prosser Reservoir for signs of her or her Honda CRV, which has also not been found.

Kiely texted her mother to say she was going home from the party. Her cellphone pinged shortly after that, but has been inactive for days, the sheriff's office said.

"We just want her home. We're so scared. We miss her so much and we love her," her mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said as she choked back tears in a video shared by the sheriff's office. "Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you."