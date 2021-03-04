FBI arrests Trump appointee in connection with deadly Capitol riot

Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who was appointed by former President Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday by the FBI, in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Washington, D.C., field office confirmed the arrest, however, details on the charges against him have not yet been immediately disclosed.

Klein is believed to be the first Trump appointee to be facing charges related to the violent Capitol assault.

Politico reported that Klein worked briefly in the State Department’s Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs before being transferred to work with Freedom of Information Act requests.

Klein worked as a "tech analyst," on Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to Politico.

Klein’s mother, Cecilia told Politico in a telephone interview Thursday evening that her son confirmed to her that she was in Washington on the day of the infamous Capitol Riot.

Advertisement

"As far as I know, he was on the Mall. That’s what he told me," Cecilia Klein told Politico.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

