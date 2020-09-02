FBI announces arrest of fugitive in connection with 2010 Tacoma homicide

The FBI announced the arrest of Andres Maurice Mendez, a fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of Saul Lucas-Alfonso, who was shot and killed in Tacoma in 2010.

Mendez was arrested without incident by the FBI in Queretaro, Mexico on September 1, 2020 for alleged involvement in the killing of Lucas-Alfonso, according to the FBI Seattle Field Office.

Officials say Lucas-Alfonso was shot on March 25, 2010, after confronting people, including Mendez, who were ransacking a vehicle for valuables. Tacoma Police started the investigation into the homicide.

Mendez was charged with 2nd-degree murder in Pierce County and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 4, 2017, a federal court warrant was issued in the United States District Court, Western District of Tacoma, after he was charged for fleeing the country and not appearing in court.

“This arrest should send a message to individuals who choose to commit violent offenses in our communities, you can run but you can’t hide. In this case, thanks to strong international partnerships, Mr. Mendez learned that lesson first-hand.” said Special Agent in Charge with the Seattle FBI, Raymond Duda.

The FBI Seattle Field Office worked with the FBI Legal Attaché office in Mexico City, Mexico, Policía de Investigación del Delito de la Fiscalía General del Estado de Querétaro, the Instituto Nacional de Migracion (INM), the Guardia Nacional, and the Western District of Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office to coordinate Mendez's arrest.

Mendez was deported to the U.S. where he will be tried in a Pierce County court.