Father shot, killed during home invasion in Midland

A 38-year-old man was killed after he was shot overnight during a home invasion in Midland, deputies said.

The incident happened at an apartment on 10th Avenue Court East and 76th Street Court East after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the location after someone called 911 to report about shots fired.

Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a caller reported that two men broke into the home and shot her son.

When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds and performed life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

The man’s mother and infant child were also inside the home during the time of the shooting, Moss said.

No suspects are in custody.

Moss said deputies will remain at the scene to investigate.

