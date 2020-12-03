Father shares heartbreak after his teenage daughter is seriously injured during car meet

Two young women are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a car doing donuts smashed into them.

The incident happened on Friday. Police say a driver, showing off at a car meet in Auburn, crashed into a group of people.

Three women were hit. One was taken to Auburn Hospital with minor injuries. The other two were taken to Harborview in Seattle with life threatening-injuries, officials said.

“Now, she’s in there with a traumatic brain bleed, a couple surgeries later, fighting for her life,” said Erik Heustis.

Heustis is the father of Kenna Heustis, one of the two girls seriously injured in the crash.

He says his daughter learned her passion for cars from him. Heustis says the last few days have been some of the hardest he’s ever experienced.

“I feel like I’m supposed to be the protector, and I didn’t protect my kid,” he said.

The family can’t see Kenna in the hospital due to COVID-19, Heustis said.

He says his daughter will have permanent brain damage from the accident, but his family will do everything they can to support Kenna.

"There is a lot of people who rallied behind her, and we won’t give up. We won’t give up hope; we won’t give up the fight. She’s going to make it through this and live to tell the story herself,” said Heustis.

This Saturday, there is a vigil scheduled for Kenna and the other girl injured in the incident.

The vigil is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Sears parking lot in the South Hill Mall.

There is also a Gofundme raising money for the medical bills of the two victims.