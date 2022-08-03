Father of missing Oakley Carlson released from jail

The father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson was released from jail early Wednesday morning.

Andrew Carlson was released at about 1 a.m., according to the jail roster in Grays Harbor.

Carlson was convicted of child endangerment for withholding medication from another child.

This is not related to Oakley’s disappearance, but another 6-year-old who was living in the family’s Oakville home.

In March, he was sentenced to a year but he was eligible for early release this month.

Oakley’s mother, Jordan Bowers, was sentenced to 20 months for similar charges that were also unrelated to Oakley’s disappearance.

Authorities say the circumstances of Oakley's disappearance are suspicious. The parents claim the last time they saw Oakley alive was Nov. 30. Investigators said her last confirmed sighting was in February 2021 but she wasn’t reported missing until months later. They said her parents refused to give any information where she might be.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.




