Father involved in hours-long armed standoff with Pierce County deputies while his child was in the home

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to gunshots in a South Hill neighborhood late Friday afternoon, which turned into an hours-long standoff involving a child.

Investigators say they got a call of shots fire just before 4 p.m. Friday. The incident happened on the 11500 block of 85th Avenue Court East, about a mile from the South Hill Mall.

Deputies said neighbors pointed arriving officers to the home where the gunshots were heard.

"When deputies made their way to the backyard they were confronted by a male subject who fired a shot, then retreated to the house where he barricaded," said Deputy Jeff Papen with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Negotiations began between police and the suspect, and that is when law enforcement found out that this armed man was not alone in the home.

"It turned out to be his 11-year-old son. He didn’t want to leave the house. He said he didn’t want to leave his son alone and he stayed there barricaded for a while," said Papen.

Thankfully, the situation ended without any injuries a few hours later.

The suspect is in custody and facing four charges of first degree assault, and the child is now reunited with family.

