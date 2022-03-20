Fatal crash blocks northbound I-5 near Tukwila

Lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked near Tukwila following a fatal crash.

Washington State Patrol is on scene, located near the I-405 interchange, and have reduced traffic to two lanes while they investigate.

According to authorities, a person was driving their car close to 100 mph, when they crashed and died. A box truck driver was also hit, but was not injured.

Traffic is backed up for close to two miles, with no expected time for the road to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

