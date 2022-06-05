Fatal crash blocks Hwy 20 in Gardner

A fatal car crash has closed Highway 20 in Gardner.

Washington State Patrol says two cars crashed on the highway and are blocking traffic in both directions. Authorities confirmed the crash was fatal, but have not specified how many people died or if there were other injuries.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed while troopers investigate, and drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.