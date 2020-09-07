Fast-moving wildfire prompts evacuations in north central Washington

A fast-moving wildfire is prompting evacuations in Okanogan and Douglas counties.

Some areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders, which means they must leave now. SR-17 and SR-172 are both closed in the area because of the fire.

It's called the Cold Springs Road fire, and it started on the Colville Reservation near Columbia River Road before spreading south and jumping the river from Okanogan to Douglas County.

Winds were picking up this morning, and conditions are expected to get worse.

The Red Cross says at least 60 homes have been evacuated, but more evacuations are likely.