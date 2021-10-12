Fans watch historic first Kraken NHL game in memorable way

Tuesday night made history for the Seattle sports as the Kraken hit the ice for the team's inaugural game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and fans celebrated across the city.

At the Queen Anne Beer Hall, dozens packed into the seats to watch the first game for the newest NHL team.

"Just knowing that the puck is going to drop tonight is undeniably exciting," said Owen Carlson.

Carlson said he loves hockey, and is so excited Seattle finally has its own team.

"I’ve been stoked for the Kraken for a long time now," he said.

For fans like Carlson and many others, watching the game surrounded by people cheering and celebrating every goal made the historic night that much more enjoyable.

"Rather than sit at home and watch it by myself, I’d decided to come here," said Ellen Duernberger.

Isaac Ekin is the assistant general manager of Queen Anne Beer Hall. He says he is looking forward to a season of busy nights with fans like Duernberger and Carlson.

"We are hoping it’s going to draw a lot of people in. We are anticipating that people will be excited and stay excited and take us through the winter, and keep the lights on," he said.

Across town, fans watched the historic game on the ice of the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Dozens of people packed the ice, and even more filled the stands of the Iceplex, watching the game on the big screen. Fans even had the chance to win raffle prizes like signed gear and Kraken tickets.

The Kraken lost to the Knights.

They are back on the ice Thursday in Nashville against the Predators.

