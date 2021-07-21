Fans sail-gate on Lake Union to celebrate Kraken expansion draft

The Kraken may place on ice, but the excitement about Wednesday’s NHL expansion draft spilled over onto the water.

The franchise invited fans for a "sail-gate" on Lake Union as the draft was happening at Gas Works Park.

A barge was floating with a big screen so people could watch the draft live.

Seattle Kraken swag could be seen all across the lake on the various boats, kayaks, paddleboards and more that came out for the festivities on the water.

"It’s pretty fun, especially because Seattle is such a nautical city and the name of the team, so it feels very appropriate," said Carey Spies.

"Everybody comes and grabs their boat out, and the weather cooperated after a gloomy morning like a true Seattle morning, so I think it’s really awesome that everyone’s just showing their excitement and pride in the city," said Richard Dyer.

"They came out with a Kraken motor boat and passed out swag to people who had flags and were sitting out here so we have some free stuff here in the kayaks," said Joe Macher.

There was also a contest for the best-decorated watercraft. The winner went home with tickets to the Kraken’s first regular-season home-opener.

