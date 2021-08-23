Fans required to wear masks at Mariners games when indoors at T-Mobile Park

article

People ages 5 and older attending Seattle Mariners games are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces at T-Mobile park.

The order took effect on Aug. 23. The next Mariners home game is Aug. 26 against the Kansas City Royals.

Masks are not required when fans are in their ticketed seats, in private suites or while eating or drinking.

All employees of T-Mobile Park are also required to wear face masks both indoors and outdoor regardless of individual vaccination status.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, the Mariners have made the health and safety of our fans, staff and players our top priority." said Trevor Gooby, Seattle Mariners Sr. Vice President of Ballpark Operations.

"Public health and medical experts have advised us that masks are effective against the spread of COVID, including the highly transmissible Delta variant. Wearing a mask is a simple thing we can all do to help protect ourselves, our families and our community."



