Fans react to cancellation of Apple Cup and its impact to holiday traditions

For the first time in decades, the Apple Cup will not happen, and fans are sad about the loss of another big tradition.

In the last few years, the rivalry game between The University of Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars has been played on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

For some families, the game has become as much of a weekend tradition as turkey on Thanksgiving.

“I’ve probably been going to the Apple Cup for 27 years,” said Haley Jacobson.

Jacobson says she was raised to be a Huskey. Her love for the school only grew when she attended UW herself. With her devotion to UW, comes an inherited rivalry.

“I hate the Cougs,” she said.

It is a mutual feeling for folks on the other side.

“I refuse to step foot on UW’s campus,” said Shannell Mullan.

Mullan is a Washington State University graduate. She lives in Chicago now, but still represents the WSU crimson and grey.

While neither Mullan or Jacobson would ever consider agreeing on the team they root for, they both feel the same way about the cancellation of the Apple Cup.

“It’s a bummer. I mean we’re really bummed. It’s just a fun thing to look forward to, and I think now, more than ever, we really need fun things,’ said Jacobson.

Mullan’s thoughts are almost identical

“It’s a bummer. It’s something that I was looking forward to, like a little slice of fun,” she said.

Officials say the game is a no contest.

Now, UW will play Utah this Saturday instead.