Family tailgates outside hospital awaiting new baby amid COVID-19 restrictions

A North Carolina family anxiously awaited the arrival of its newest member by tailgating in the hospital parking lot.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Madilyn Mazur and her husband were the only two people allowed in her hospital room on the day she was due to give birth.

Luckily for Mazur, her family members were not going to miss out on the birth and decided to set up a tent, chairs and plenty of encouraging signs outside of her hospital window.

Video recorded from inside the hospital room shows signs reading, “Push Maddie,” and “Just say yes to the drugs.”

“Waiting for Baby outside our window,” Mazur wrote in a Facebook post. “It’s a parking lot party (dad brought his speaker and I’m just waiting for the corn hole boards to break out).”

Advertisement

The Mazurs welcomed their baby, Michael Jr. on Saturday, Sept. 26 via cesarean section, weighing in at a healthy 6 pounds and 11 ounces, the couple announced on Facebook.

Storyful contributed to this report.