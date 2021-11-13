Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:57 AM PST until MON 7:24 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:07 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:12 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 3:53 AM PST until SUN 8:39 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM PST until MON 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
River Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Family sues funeral home, cemetery after loved one falls out of casket

Published 
Updated 12:35PM
News
Associated Press

A Massachusetts family whose loved one's casket fell open as it was being lowered into a grave, causing the body to fall out, has sued the funeral home and the cemetery.

The family of Andrew Serrano, a resident of Lawrence who died in March 2019, allege negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress in the suit filed last Wednesday in Essex Superior Court, The Eagle-Tribune reported.

During the funeral handled by the Perez Funeral Home at city-owned Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence on April 5, 2019, "one of the side straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart," according to the suit.

Funeral Homes During Pandemic

Flowers lay on a casket. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The "corpse fell out of the casket" in full view of "horrified family members who became visibly distraught and hysterical," the suit said.

The suit seeks $50,000 in damages.

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday with the funeral home and the city.