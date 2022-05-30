Family seeks community support, justice after mother of 9 is killed on her birthday

A family is looking for support and justice after a senseless act of gun violence killed their loved one in Pierce County.

Angelina Palmer, 39, was at a gas station in Spanaway on Thursday night when she was hit by a stray bullet. Deputies said two people in separate vehicles were in an argument that escalated to a shooting.

"Whatever was going on in the parking lot had nothing to do with her," said her brother Willard Palmer. "She was just going about her day and gets shot on her birthday."

Family meant a lot to Angelina. She was one of a dozen brothers and sisters, and had nine children of her own.

Her youngest child is a one-year-old and her oldest daughter is 23-years-old and making funeral arrangements for their mom.

The family created a GoFundMe in hopes of giving Angelina an honorable send-off.

"If you can spare a tank of gas, $100 bucks, if you can spare more awesome but if you can please donate, that way we can try to bury my sister with an open casket," said Willard. "I want to give her the funeral that she deserves and bring all of her kids together and let them all see their mom for one last time to pay their final respects to their mom."

Willard said Angelina was a Godly woman who loved going to church. He said she would light up a room and was an amazing person who always put her children first.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the people involved in this deadly shooting.

"It’s your responsibility to know where those bullets are going to land, for that reason, this person will be hunted and found by the local PD, so he needs to turn himself in," said Willard.

If you have any information about this shooting, reach out to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.