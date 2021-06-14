Family of fallen Seattle police officer says she 'followed a duty' to serve

Family and friends of an off-duty Seattle police killed in a crash on Interstate 5 are remembering her life and impact.

Alexandra Harris’ colleagues say she was the model for how other officers should do their job: exuding confidence, commitment, leadership and compassion were required to help others in need.

That’s what loved ones say Harris was doing the night she was killed.

The 38-year-old Seattle Police Department patrol officer was on her way home from shift early Sunday morning when she stopped to help with a multi-car crash on I-5. She was struck and killed by another motorist.

"Lexi was an amazing woman," said family friend Barbara Smith, who said she has known Harris for nearly three decades.

Since childhood, Harris has focused on physical fitness. That focus on physical fitness as an adult came from her years playing school sports, then that led to a career in a gym. Lexi is a Seattle native and built her first career in a gym.

But, she hit reset in her 20’s and began a new role in law enforcement.

Harris' family says she was brilliant and loved and should be remembered for her contributions at the department, where she stressed the importance of making sure her fellow officers were taking care of their wellbeing.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild called Harris the department’s Wonder Woman, adding the way she did her job was a beacon for others to follow.

Harris worked out of department's West Precinct and followed her family’s dedication to serve the public.

