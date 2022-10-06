Family of Tacoma man killed in Nov. 2020 pleading for leads in his cold case

The family of a man shot and killed in Tacoma in Nov. 2020 is pleading for answers and closure.

On Thursday, detectives brought new attention to the death of 55-year-old Gregory Evans. Their presentation was part of an initiative with Tacoma Police Department highlighting cold cases with the goal of learning new details from the public that could lead to an arrest.

Porche Evans, Evans’ eldest daughter, also spoke. She said when she got the call about her father being shot, she remembered running out of her house barefoot in just her pajamas to try to save him. To this day, Evans said that memory haunts her because the killer could still be walking among the community in Tacoma.

"And then you have to live on that street. And every day, I go by where my father was killed and every day I have to think about how we don’t know who did it," she said.

The shooter who stole the life of the 55-year-old has been hiding in the dark. In a rare, brave moment, his daughter spoke publicly hoping the truth comes to light.

"I did it because it’s for my dad. I remember whenever someone would do something nice for him, he’d be like, ‘For me? For me?’ And so that’s what I’m doing for him," Evans said with tears in her eyes.

Detectives with Tacoma Police Department said they have been chasing every lead since Evans was gunned down the night of Nov. 27, 2020. Surveillance video captured his last moments standing outside of a car with his friend who was sitting in the driver’s seat. The video, also recorded with audio, showed another car approach them, when a suspect is heard saying, "Hey. What’s up, dog?" One person is heard asking, "Who is that?" Seconds later, several rounds of gunfire were shot. Evans and his friend were hit. Loud exhaust roared as the shooter sped off in the getaway car.

"Which is described as a 2011 to 2014 silver or light grey Dodge Charger with possibly an emblem or some kind of decal above the driver’s side wheel well," said Detective Ashley Robillard.

"Somebody knows this car. Somebody knows that sticker. If you hear the sound on the video, somebody knows that muffler. Someone knows who said what’s up dog," said Evans.

Detectives said lately no one has been speaking up, and Evans’ case has gone cold. They said, so far, their investigation shows he had no issues or enemies, and believe it’s possible his death could be a case of mistaken identity.

"Everyone in the City of Tacoma should be able to stand outside their vehicle and talk to their friend safely. And that anyone who would do something like this deserves to be caught and held accountable," said Detective Patricia Song.

Evans’ friend was shot in the knee and survived. Detectives said he got a glimpse of two people inside the suspect car. He described them as two Black males in their early 20s, a front seat passenger with a light-skin complexion with long hair in a ponytail, and a back seat passenger of a darker complexion wearing his hair in twists.

Detectives said neither the friend nor Evans knew who the suspects were. In the hunt for more information tracking them down, Evans is calling on the community for help.

"The streets talk. So, it’s time to talk, open up. Please," said Evans.

Tacoma/Pierce County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for details that lead to an arrest in this case. Detectives are asking those who think they may have seen or heard something to submit that information, video and pictures. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-8477 or filing a report online.