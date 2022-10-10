Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence

The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.

"It was senseless. It was a senseless crime that didn’t need to happen," said Danielle Ward, Joshua’s mother. "This doesn’t need to happen. There’s no reason for it. There’s just no reason for it to come to this extreme."

The 27-year-old was shot and killed near 12th and Fir in Seattle early Friday morning. Joshua’s friend, 52-year-old Tron Harold, was with him and was also shot in the arm. Harold joined family and friends at the vigil to pay his respects.

"I just don’t understand how a person could have that much hatred on their heart to take someone else’s life. It’s just not right," said Serenity Cross, Joshua’s younger sister.

The young man’s death is one of 39 homicides in 2022, according to Seattle Police Department. To his family, Joshua was more than just a number.

"I’m just going to really miss him. He was such a good kid, he really was," sobbed Ward.

His family said Joshua lived his life in the fast lane, but he always slowed down to step up for his family especially for his mother.

"We had a rocky relationship in the past, and we rebuilt it. And it became strong, and we depended on each other. And I’m going to really miss him," sobbed Ward.

As Seattle police continue their investigation and search for a shooter, Joshua’s loved ones took a moment to remember him at his best.

"I got to stay strong, and I will be strong, and I will be his voice. And I will make sure that he gets justice," said Ward. "No matter what he’s my son and I love him."