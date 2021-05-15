Family of murdered Bothell man joins rally to end Anti-Asian hate

The family of John Huynh, a man recently murdered in a Bothell stabbing, joined dozens of members of the community Saturday in effort to end Anti-Asian hate.

On April 25th, police say 25-year-old Ian Williams stabbed and killed 29-year-old John Huynh.

The two men were strangers to each other, and the investigation shows there is little to no motive for the violence.

Murder charges are filed, but no hate crime charges are filed. Officials say the reason is there is no tangible evidence showing the crime is because of race.

Huynh’s sisters say they are looking for some sort of closure.

"Ultimately, we want justice for John and we want this to never to happen, ever again. We don’t want anyone to feel this pain," said Binh Huynh, John’s younger sister.

Binh and her sister Linda flew from the east coast to be in Seattle. The two sisters took part in a rally on Saturday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s International District neighborhood.

The goal of the rally was to demand an end to Anti-Asian hate and to bring justice for John Huynh.

King County Executive Dow Constantine and several other community leaders were also at the rally and spoke.

Binh Huynh says the support from so many strangers, so far from home, was powerful.

"It provides a warmth, which is weird to say because my heart feels so empty right now," said Huynh.

During the rally, Constantine said the King County council will vote this week on a $5 million proposal to invest in fighting against hatred and bias.

