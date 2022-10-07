Family of missing Yakima boy offering $10,000 reward for his safe return

The family of a missing Yakima boy is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Lucian's safe return, according to reports.

KIMA reported Friday that Lucian's mother Sandra Munguia said, "We would like to offer a $10,000 reward at this time for the same return of Lucian James Munguia, or for information directly resulting in the safe return of Lucian."

Police previously announced that they are scaling back efforts to find the 4-year-old boy who went missing in Yakima in early September. Despite the update, authorities say the search is not over.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Lucian Munguia was last seen at about 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Sarge Hubbard Park with his parents, but walked off, heading southeast from the parking lot.

The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said more than 150 rescue members from numerous agencies have assisted in the search. Some resources used in the search include 15 search dogs, ATV's, boats, kayaks, drones, underwater drones, dive teams, a helicopter and a statewide alert.

(Washington State Patrol)

"The searchers have been in water, on the river, through brush and trails, the park, nearby roads and businesses and everything in between," said the YPD in Tuesday's press release. "The search was extremely thorough (tracked by GPS) and conducted again to be sure Lucian wasn't missed."

"After consulting with Sheriff Udell, we have also agreed to begin scaling back the assets from around the state and the search and rescue team. This is consistent with protocol for searching in an urban area."

Lucian is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. The Washington State Patrol said Lucian has autism. Detectives say Lucien left the playground alone.

Multiple agencies including Pierce, King, Spokane, Kittitas, Klickitat Counties, Moses Lake and Gleed Fire, the U.S. Air Force and others have helped in the search.

Anyone with information on Lucian’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-575-2500.