Pierce County to vote on tentative $4M settlement with family of Manuel Ellis

The family of Manuel Ellis, a Black man killed in police custody in March of 2020, has reached a tentative settlement with the Pierce County Council.

33-year-old Ellis was put into a chokehold and restrained by several officers while in Tacoma police custody. An investigation later determined he told officers at the scene that he couldn't breathe.

As The Tacoma News-Tribune first reported, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office noted intoxication from methamphetamine and an existing heart condition as contributing factors, but Ellis' death was ultimately ruled a homicide - respiratory arrest due to hypoxia caused by physical restraint.

Three officers were charged in Ellis' death. In December 2021, two officers were exonerated for their involvement and cleared to go back to work. The officers held him down and used a spit hood during his arrest, an investigation found.

Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with murder and manslaughter, and officer Timothy Rankine was charged with manslaughter.

James Bible, an attorney representing the Ellis Family, said the decision to exonerate the officers is disappointing and shows lack of accountability.

"Manny Ellis was actually hog-tied laying on his stomach. He had repeatedly said that he could not breathe, ‘I can’t breathe, sir.’ He had been met with expletives from officers. The body weight of other officers were actually on top of Manuel Ellis," said Bible in December.

A source with Pierce County told FOX 13 that there is a proposed settlement on Tuesday's council agenda for around $4,010,000.

The county was involved in a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit with Ellis' family. The city of Tacoma and several law enforcement individuals were named in the initial suit.

The Pierce County Council will vote on whether to approve the proposed settlement at a meeting on Tuesday, the county told FOX 13.

