Family of man killed in Federal Way hit-and-run pleading for driver to turn themselves in

A man's family is desperate for answers after they say their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run in Federal Way.

Police say they were called out to Harbor Freight Tools on Pacific Highway South Monday, January 16 around 9:26 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person lying in the lot.

An officer started CPR immediately. Paramedics arrived, cut his clothes and noticed it appeared the 36-year-old man had been hit by a car.

Joshua King, 36, died that night.

His father Steven King, 59 says he found out 24 hours later on his birthday.

"Oh, it's a parent’s worst nightmare," King said.

On Saturday, he showed up to the parking lot where his son's friends say they last saw him. For the last 11 years Josh had been braving the elements as an unhoused man.

"There's people out here homeless and they have families don't stop trying," King said.

The last time they saw each other was four years ago.

"I took him up to Covington to live in a sober house, but he didn’t pass the drug test, and I had to take him back," King said among family and friends in the lot. "Then I took him to the park and I hadn’t seen him since," King said in tears.

Through the pain, he says he still has a lot of unanswered questions.

"How did he die, was it an accident?" King questioned.

He says most of the answers have come from Josh's friends indicating to him where his son lost his life.

Joe Barsana, has known Josh for 10 years.

"Josh was a very funny and outgoing guy, he always had his friend's back and just a light in everyone's life," Barsana said.

While he only has memories to cling on to now, he's hurting and grieving the painful loss.

"It's frustrating that a member of our community would get hit by a car and then just left out in the cold to die alone," Barsana said.

As the rain beating down and the wind grew cold, several gathered meeting for the first time others reconnecting over their loss.

"Josh was really good to me," a friend said to King.

They laid flowers and lit candles before a cross with a picture of young Josh embracing each other as reality set in. As they gather, to remember the man Josh was, they hope for justice.

"Do the right thing for Josh," Barsana said. "We know things happen. mistakes are made, but stand up for what's right, for Josh and his family."

"He’s in a better place," King said.

So far, officers don't have any leads on who the driver is or description of the vehicle.

If you have any information you're urged to contact Federal Way Police.