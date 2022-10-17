The family of George Floyd intends to file a lawsuit against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

In a recent episode on the podcast, "Drink Champs", Ye spoke on the death of Floyd.

George Floyd died after being arrested by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in 2020.

"I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out," Ye said. "They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that."

During the trial of former Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, the medical examiner that performed Floyd's autopsy says his death was the result of "cardiopulmonary arrest" from restraints and neck compression.

Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker said that Floyd’s heart disease and use of fentanyl were contributing factors to his death, but not the direct cause.

Civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, tweeted the following in response to the remarks made by Ye:

FOX 26 spoke with a sister Floyd, who says they're ‘absolutely going to sue'. They are currently working to retain a lawyer at the moment.