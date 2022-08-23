Family of father shot to death in Renton still seek answers

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jevon Jimerson (Courtesy of family)

A family is still looking for answers nearly a month after a 30-year-old father of six was shot to death in Renton.

The sister of Jevon Jimerson said he took his cousins out boating before he was shot to death. The boat trip was a gift to them, because they were either going to college for the first time or returning to college.

Surveillance video showed him pull up with the boat on a trailer to Lakeside Boat Service and Storage in Renton around 9 a.m., get out and walk over to unlock the gate. A shooting suspect approaches and fires at least 17 shots at Jimerson, killing him.

Renton Police suspect the suspect may be associated with a vehicle, and the shooting did not appear to be random.

"[Jevon] was a loving person and will be greatly missed. Please make sure that you let the world know what my brother was doing the night he was murdered. The last picture was his last day with his family, giving them one last ride," said his sister, Makeya. "He was a loving person and a friend to all who knew him. I want answers, so hopefully someone will say something."

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in his case. You can submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app on your phone.