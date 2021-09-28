'It’s hard for me to breathe:' Mother mourns son shot and killed outside Des Moines bar

Families are heartbroken after three people were shot and killed in a shooting outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge early Sunday morning. Des Moines Police said three others were injured in the shooting, but survived.

"He always would tell me, ‘mom, your heart is my heart, and my heart is your heart,’" said Selena Taylor. "I miss my heart and sometimes it’s hard for me to breathe because I want my heart back."

Selena said her son, 26-year-old Ezra Taylor, was one of the victims.

Ezra was an actor who just finished his first film, according to Selena, who described her son as sweet, humble, quiet and caring.

"He would want to see everyone succeed. He would want everybody to be well. He would give his last shirt to anybody," said Selena.

Des Moines Police released surveillance video that shows fights breaking out in the parking lot. A spokesperson said the people involved got into two vehicles and started firing their guns. Police believe there were three shooters based on the evidence gathered at the scene.

Detectives did not identify a person or vehicle as a suspect in the surveillance video, but they are gathering and reviewing other surveillance cameras in the area.

An owner of La Familia said the bar was already closed when the fighting started breaking out outside.

"The biggest thing for us was the families that are grieving. That’s the most important thing. Like I said, La Familia is going to figure it out," said owner Frank Gittens.

The King County Medical Examiner identified another victim as 32-year-old Antoine Matthews. The identity of the third victim killed has not yet been confirmed by police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

