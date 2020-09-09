Family injured trying to escape Cold Springs Canyon fire

A family that was missing after the state's largest wildfire forced evacuations has been found, but they were injured as they tried to escape the flames.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said the family of four has property along the Columbia River. The Cold Springs Canyon fire spread to their property rapidly, and their car was overcome with fire as they tried to escape.

Three of the family members have burn injuries. Hawley said he cannot confirm the extent of their injuries.

The Cold Springs fire started Sunday night near Omak and quickly spread due to high winds and low humidity. The fire has burned 163,000 acres as of Wednesday and is 0 percent contained.

Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for livestock and has areas for RV campers. The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for people who evacuated with no place to go.

More than 587,000 acres have burned in Washington state since Monday, topping the half-a-million acres that burned in the state's worst wildfire season in 2015.

Photo credit: NW Forest Service

There are more than 1,500 firefighters on the firelines, and the National Guard has been called in to assist.

"We’re fighting the threat of wildfires in every corner of our state," Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz said. "This is one of the worst nightmares we can imagine."

