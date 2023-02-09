Family hopes new photos shed light on unsolved murder of 45-year-old man

article

King County Sheriff's detectives and the family of Antoine Matthews Sr. are asking for the public's help in identifying his killer.

Saturday will mark five years since the 45-year-old died in a driveway in the Skyway neighborhood of south Seattle. He was killed early Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.

His murder is still unsolved and his family is still looking for answers. They believe someone knows something.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said a woman heard gunshots outside her Skyway home around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2018. She went outside and discovered Matthews' body in her driveway. Deputies said in 2018 that the homeowner and Matthews knew each other, but she was not expecting him at her home.

They want justice and closure. Veronica Rowe, Antoine's mother, described her son as a good man, saying he was a happy person, funny, and a good father who didn’t cause trouble.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from family

"I want the person that killed my son to be caught," Rowe said in 2018.

Rowe says no mother should have to identify the body of their child.

"It’s sad for a mother to have to bury their child. A child is supposed to bury their mother, not a mother burying their child," she said in 2018.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

You will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.