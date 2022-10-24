Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found smashed just a block from her family's home.

According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived.

Rio has brown hair and blue/hazel eyes. She is about 5'7" and was last seen wearing blue jeans.

If you've seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at 253-287-4455 and reference case number 2229201282. You can also call 911.