Family finds personal documents, presidential letters belonging to decorated Army veteran

A family in Parkland is looking for the rightful owners of some personal and likely meaningful documents found on the side of the road.

"As we were walking, I looked to the right of me and there was a stack of paperwork that looked like a birth certificate, and I’m like wait a minute, this is important," said Kelly Siess. "A letter from Ronald Reagan, from Jimmy Carter and those were secure in an envelope."

Siess and her granddaughter were out walking on Tuesday night in their neighborhood and found the documents near 126th Street East.

The documents show the personal history of a man named Phillip Saitta who was born in 1917 and lived in Tacoma. Many of the documents recognize him for his service in the army.

"My dad was in the military for 27 years. He was an officer and I know his stuff left behind is very valuable to me on a personal level," said Siess. "I really hope the family can be found or somebody who knows something because that’s, like I said, it’s touching. It’s history. It’s family history."

Siess and her daughter Brianna Vukshich reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and a deputy came to pick up all of the papers on Tuesday night.

"My mom comes in and yells, ‘Brianna, get down here. It’s important.’ I’m like OK, so run downstairs and I go out to the back and on the table she just has a bunch of papers sitting there. I’m like what is this," said Vukshich. "Marriage license, death certificate, letters from a president. It’s just so many important things that the family should have. It shouldn’t be sitting out on the side of the road discarded like it’s nothing."

The family has also posted about it in local Facebook groups and reached out to the Veterans Affairs Office in hopes of finding a connection.

If you’d like to reach out to the family with a tip, you can email briannavukshich@gmail.com.