Family escapes fire at Airbnb rental home in Wallingford

A family safely escaped a fire Thursday morning at an Airbnb rental home in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

At about 3:00 a.m., crews responded to a report of a residential fire near Northeast 44th Street and 5th Avenue Northeast.

When crews arrived, they found most of the fire on the exterior of the home, which spread to the attic.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials told the home was a rental and it was occupied by a family. They got out safely.

The family told FOX 13 News they flew in from California and arrived at the home at about midnight.

Crews will remain at the scene to watch for hot spots.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

