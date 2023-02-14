'This is our baby that we lost:' Family desperate to find dog after car stolen from Tacoma parking lot

Two women in Tacoma are asking for help finding their family dog after it was stolen along with their car in a Tacoma Target parking lot at around 4 p.m. Sunday evening.

Koji, a 10-year-old Shiba Inu with a red coat, was taken along with the family's Kia.

A second dog, Coconut, was also in the car at the time, but was found by a passerby and eventually reunited with the family Sunday night.

Coconut was recovering at home Monday after the terrifying ordeal. Her eyes were battered and bruised following the theft.

"She’s a fighter for sure," said Nicole D'Amicao of Tacoma. "She’s been very scared since this all happened."

Nicole is not sure what happened to their dog "Coco", but said it looked as if someone had punched her in the eyes and head. The dog was rescued by a good Samaritan after she was dumped near a stretch of River Road, the fresh injuries to her face evident.

"When I saw her I was just devastated," said Nicole.

"We were crying, and I was so glad she’s going to be OK," said Julianne D'Amicao, Nicole's sister.

The reunion with Coconut was bitter-sweet, with Koji still missing.

"Hard to hold back the tears," said Julianne.

"This is our baby that we lost," said Nicole.

The sisters have since been searching day and night with fliers in hand, passing them out in neighborhoods in Tacoma. A man told the two women that he may have spotted the dog near East R Street and E 31st near the Emerald Queen Casino.

"I’m sure he’s scared. He’s cold. He’s hungry," said Nicole.

She says this nightmare began when she stopped by the local Target on the way back from the park. She placed her keys in a cup holder on her shopping cart when she went inside the store, a decision she came to regret.

"I don’t know if he was following me or if he noticed I put the keys in my cart, but he was right behind me took the keys," said Nicole.

When she realized they were gone, security video showed it was too late.

"They had video of him outside, clicking around to find the car, and there were two gentlemen. There was someone else with him," said Nicole.

Four hours after the car was stolen by the two men, the sisters got a call from the veterinarian's office, where the good Samaritan had taken Coconut and her microchip was scanned.

"I was really naive before, I didn’t think someone would be this terrible to steal a car with two dogs in it," said Nicole. "If you don’t have to have your dogs in the car don’t have them in the car period, because who knows who just wants to grab a car for a joyride. Definitely if you have to pop in somewhere, and you have no other choice, have your keys on your body."

The missing car is a burgundy 2016 Kia Optima. There was also a Nightmare Before Christmas magnet on the back.

The sisters are now hoping and praying someone spots Koji.

"This is our baby, so we just want him to be back home. I really don’t care about the car," said Nicole.

"I don’t even think of him as a dog. He’s just part of the family. He’s been there through everything, and we really need him to come back home," said Julianne.

The sisters say Koji is on the smaller side, he's about 18 lbs. They say there is a reward being offered for his safe return.