Family claims son suffered brain damage during delivery; sues Kirkland birth center

A family is claiming their son suffered brain damage during delivery because of negligence by the midwives. Now, they're suing the Kirkland birthing center where he was born.

The Brown family said their infant son, Zeke, will now need lifelong support after being delivered at Puget Sound Midwives and Birth Center. The lawsuit alleges that Zeke was delivered by midwives who were not nurses.

The family's attorney said early on in the pregnancy, an ultrasound showed that Zeke was a very large baby, which made the delivery high-risk. The attorney said Zeke ended up getting stuck for over four hours during delivery and was deprived of oxygen.

"I want Zeke to be taken care of. He needs a lot of extra help to do basic things. And for other parents to give birth to their children safely and at facilities that have the resources to handle emergencies and midwives who are nurses, so they are qualified to recognize those emergencies," Savanna Brown said.

FOX 13 has reached out to Puget Sound Midwives and Birth Center, as well as other parties listed in the lawsuit, and have yet to hear back.