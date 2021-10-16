Family and friends hold vigil for teenager killed in Ruston

One week after a teenager was shot and killed in Ruston, dozens gathered at the same location to honor the young man’s life with a vigil.

On Saturday October 9, police raced to the 5300 Block of North Yacht Club Road in Ruston responding to a 911 call for a shooting.

On scene, investigators found 19-year-old Khyle Carmignani shot. First responders tried to save the teenagers life, but he died on scene.

Seven days later, at the same location, his family and friends held a vigil.

"He laid out here and passed away in the arms of strangers," said Michelle Carmignani Kennedy.

Michelle is Khyle’s aunt. She says the night of the shooting she raced out to the scene as soon as she heard what happened to her nephew.

Dozens of members of the Carmignani family, their friends, and other members of the community shared stories, moments, and memories about the 19-year-old, turning the scene of his tragic death into a space of love.

Michelle says her hope for the night is also to ask the community for help. She says their family is dealing with two tragedies, the loss of a loved one, and a lack of answers.

"Just imagine it was yours, and how would you want people to respond? How would you want people to act," she said. "We need them to come forward. We need them to, if they know something, say something. We deserve that justice and closure," she added.

Pierce County Investigators say they still do not have any suspect information to release, or any motive.

Anyone with information on suspects or the shooting is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at (253) 287-4455 or Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your smart phone for free.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 19-year-old shot and killed in Ruston, deputies looking for suspect

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram