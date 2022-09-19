Families reeling from overdose fatalities to march on Washington D.C.

A march on Washington D.C scheduled for this weekend will demand lawmakers take immediate action to curb the surging numbers of drug overdose deaths in America.

Demonstrators will carry symbolic headstones emblazoned with the names of loved ones lost to substance use disorder.

Kristy Hanson visits with Marlys McConnell, and together they craft the symbolic headstones, holding memorials to loved ones who have died from a drug overdose.

"I’m going to create change," said McConnell.

On each headstone are the names and photos of those lost in the grip of substance abuse. But they are now living on, as a reminder that addiction touches nearly every American family.

The two create the headstones in their kitchens, saying they symbolize what has been lost and what could be saved if access and attitudes surrounding substance abuse treatment were a matter of dignity and respect.

"I know that if my boy’s picture and information was on someone else’s kitchen table, I would want them to treat it with love and respect," said McConnell. "You really want to give that to other families."

The Trail of Truth Memorial March began in 2016 in New York State, where locals demanded officials make an accurate count of those lost to addiction.

As overdose deaths skyrocket across America, what began as a demonstration in New York now spreads across the country as a march on Washington D.C. The march includes dozens of other grassroots organizations that demand policymakers address two barriers to successful recovery.

First, to make available immediate access to treatment for anyone ready for it, and second, to end discriminatory medical care practices that perpetuate stigma.

"We need to come together as a community and really do better," said Jessica Saemen from Trail of Truth. "Why is this country okay with 107,000 lives gone with substance abuse disorder?"

Hanson marches for her son, who died from an overdose in April 2022.

"He had so much desire to be clean and be a good dad and family member," she said.

McConnell marches for her son and her mother, who both struggled with substance use.