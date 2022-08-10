Families of 4 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash sue Holland America cruise line

The families of four people who died in a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska are suing Seattle-based Holland America Cruises.

The plane crashed in Alaska in Aug. 2021 when it hit the side of a mountain. The victims were passengers onboard the New Amsterdam Ship that left from Seattle.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the families allege the cruise line did not warn passengers of the risk and danger of the flight.

The suit also says the pilot Rolf Lazendorfer from Cle Elum, Washington had also crashed a plane the month before.

FOX 13 reached out to Holland America for comment and have not yet heard back.