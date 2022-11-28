Families can expect to pay more for real Christmas trees this holiday season

Your annual Christmas tree is looking more expensive this holiday season, which may cause some families to have to weigh getting an artificial tree this year.

Christmas tree growers have been challenged by extreme heat events in the summer as well. According to Stocker Farms, last year’s heat dome killed 90% of new seedlings from suppliers throughout Washington and Oregon. Some farms lost inventory that they had been growing for several years.

"I think our trees are selling this year for about 20% more than they were last year," said Keith Stocker, owner of Stocker Farms in Snohomish.

"The reality is we’re just trying to cover our costs and make enough to stay in the black," he said.

Inflation has struck throughout his supply chain, all while labor costs have increased, pushing the price of a tree up between 10 or 20% this year.

"Being in farming is stressful right?" Stocker said. "I don’t have to go to Vegas, I roll the dice every day."

Stocker has seen an increase in fertilizer prices especially, which are tied to the ongoing war in Ukraine—pushing them to all-time highs.

Stocker Farms will remain open for Christmas trees until December 11. Demand for trees remains high, and Stocker says half his supply has already sold.